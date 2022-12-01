Home » Foreign Relation Activities & Reports Latest2

FIGHT FOR FREEDOM – A detailed report about the protests and events of the last two months

Posted On December 1, 2022
0



FIGHT FOR FREEDOM is a detailed report about the protests and events of the last two months in Kurdistan and Iran.

Download the full report here: FIGHT FOR FREEDOM PDKI 2022



Trending Now
FIGHT FOR FREEDOM - A detailed report about the protests and events of the last two months
December 1, 2022 - Foreign Relation Activities & Reports
The Socialist International Congress adopted a declaration on Iranian Kurdish situation
November 27, 2022 - Latest

You are reading
FIGHT FOR FREEDOM – A detailed report about the protests and events of the last two months
Share No Comment

%d bloggers like this: