The First Fact Finding Report on the Repression of Demonstrations in Kurdistan

Demonstrations and strikes occurred in Kurdistan and throughout Iran after the assassination of Jina Amini, a Kurdish girl, under the slogan of “Woman, Life, Freedom.” The report contains information on the number of people killed and arrested by Iranian repressive forces during the demonstrations. It is estimated that around 6,000 citizens were arrested, with 1200 identified by the “Human Rights Center of Iranian Kurdistan” (Chawnews). Of these, 160 were female, 120 were under 18, mostly schoolchildren, 230 were university students, 44 were school teachers, and 180 were well-known Kurdish activists, journalists, and cultural figures.

Download the full report here

