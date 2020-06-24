Home » Latest Statements

Heavy Clashes between Peshmerga Forces and Iran’s IRGC

Posted On June 24, 2020
In a statement, the Central Command of Kurdistan’s Peshmerga Forces announced that heavy clashes erupted between a Peshmerga unit and Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on June 24, 2020, in the Halgurd Mountains.

According to the statement, a group of Iran’s terrorist Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had planned to attack one of the bases of Kurdistan’s Peshmerga Forces in the Halgurd Mountains.

However, their plan was thwarted by a Peshmerga unit.

The Peshmerga unit defeated the Iranian forces and forced them to retreat from the area. The Peshmerga unit did not suffer any casualties.

Kurdistan’s Peshmerga Forces announced further that they will respond firmly to any attack by the Iranian regime’s military forces.



