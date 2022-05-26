Historical and Cultural Relics are being Destroyed and Looted in Kurdistan

The historical monument of Fakhriga Rock Tomb, located in the Sharweran area of Mahabad, which dates back to the Median Empire, is now being destroyed and its historical remains are being looted.

According to an informed source, some opportunist people have exhumed and destroyed many ancient and historical graves behind the monument.

Locals residents have expressed their dissatisfaction to the authorities over the destruction and looting of these cultural heritages and have asked the authorities why they are not making any attempt to protect these historical monuments and other historical heritages.

As the Iranian regime remains silent in the face of the crimes, local residents are trying to do their best to safeguard and protect various historical and cultural relics.

