PDKI leader: We Support the Uprising of Al-Ahwaz People

In a televised message to the people of Al-Ahwaz, Mustafa Hijri, the leader of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), declared the PDKI’s support to the uprising people of Al-Ahwaz, Abadan, and other cities of the region.

In his televised speech, Hijri said: “we are in solidarity with you from the bottom of our hearts and support your legitimate demands and your heroic resistance. It is very good that all freedom fighters, especially those from the oppressed and marginalized nations, are united in their struggle against the [Iranian] regime. We will win”

“From the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran, we express our deepest condolences to all the families of the victims of the “Metropol” building and the brave freedom fighters of Ahwaz and other cities in the area, and we share your grief”, Hijri adds.

