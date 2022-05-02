Iran Carried out at Least 376 Executions in 2021

In a newly published report by the Kurdistan Human Rights Organization, Kurdpa, the most significant human rights violations in Iranian Kurdistan in 2021 are highlighted.

According to the report, in 2021, a total of 376 death sentences were carried out by the Iranian regime. The Kurdpa was able to identify the ethnicity of 121 of the prisoners executed in Iran during this period: 76 Baluchs, 35 Kurds, nine Afghans, and an Azeri citizen.

At least three of the executed prisoners were minors and under the age of 18. Among the executed there were 15 women.

According to the annual Global Review of the Death Penalty for 2020, by Amnesty International, after China, Iran comes in the second-highest global executioner with more than 246 executions carried out between January and December 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...