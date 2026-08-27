Joint Delegation of Iranian Kurdish Political Parties Holds Series of Meetings with U.S. Senators and Members of Congress
As part of ongoing diplomatic activities in Washington, a joint delegation representing the Alliance of Iranian Kurdish Political Parties – comprising representatives of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan – held a series of high-level meetings on 20 and 21 August with staff members and advisers to US senators and members of Congress.
During the congressional summer recess, the delegation seized the opportunity to meet with policy and legislative staff from senators’ and members of Congress’ offices. The meetings focused on raising awareness of the Kurdish issue and providing a clearer picture of the current situation.
During the meetings, the alliance’s representatives presented congressional advisers with a comprehensive briefing on several key issues.
Human rights: A detailed account of ongoing human rights violations in Iranian Kurdistan perpetrated by the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The alliance’s vision and political programme: An explanation of the Alliance’s shared positions, political programme, and framework for democratic change in Iran.
The need for a democratic alternative: The importance of U.S. leadership in supporting a broad-based Iranian opposition alternative is emphasised, with the aim of encouraging popular mobilisation and helping to establish effective governance during a transitional period.
Meetings were held with senior staff from the offices of the following senators:
- Mark Kelly
- Maria Cantwell
- Roger Marshall
- Dan Sullivan
- John Kennedy
The delegation also met with staff from the offices of these members of the U.S. House of Representatives:
- Donald G. Davis
- Nikema Williams
- Ryan Mackenzie
- Pete Sessions
- Virginia Foxx
- James Clyburn
Staff members from congressional and Senate offices welcomed the delegation’s insights and briefings, responding to questions about Iran’s political future and the role of its various nationalities.
These meetings form part of ongoing diplomatic efforts by Iranian Kurdish political parties in Washington to garner international support for the Kurdish people’s legitimate struggle.