Meeting Between PDKI Delegation and Canadian Member of Parliament

On Monday, May 11, 2026, a delegation representing the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), consisting of Mr. Esmail Ebrahimi, the Party’s Representative to Canada, and Ms. Beyan Farshi, Communications Associate, met with Mr. Jake Sawatzky, Member of the Parliament of Canada from the governing Liberal Party.

At the beginning of the meeting, the PDKI delegation presented an informational briefing package regarding Kurdistan in general and Iranian Kurdistan in particular, while also providing an overview of the current political and social situation in Kurdistan and the Kurdish community in Canada.

The delegation addressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s ongoing repressive and anti-human rights policies, including the imprisonment and execution of Kurdish youth, as well as the regime’s terrorist attacks against Kurdish political parties and refugee camps in Southern Kurdistan. The delegation called on the Government of Canada to break its silence and strongly condemn these actions at the international level.

The PDKI representatives also emphasized the importance of official Canadian support for a democratic and federal system as the future framework for Iran, one that recognizes the rights and aspirations of all nations and peoples within the country.

Regarding the Kurdish community in Canada, the delegation highlighted the importance of recognizing the Kurds as a distinct nation, separate from the states that currently divide Kurdistan. They further stressed the need to support Kurdish Canadians in preserving and promoting their language, culture, and identity within Canadian society. Particular attention was given to the importance of establishing educational and cultural institutions dedicated to Kurdish language and heritage.

Mr. Sawatzky expressed appreciation for the discussion and pledged to follow up on the concerns and proposals raised during the meeting. He voiced his desire to maintain and strengthen relations with the Kurdish community and specifically requested invitations to future Kurdish national and cultural events, expressing his willingness to participate.

He also stated that he would raise concerns regarding the execution of political prisoners in Iran and the Iranian regime’s terrorist attacks against Kurdish political organizations and refugee camps in Southern Kurdistan within parliamentary discussions and among members of the Liberal Party. Furthermore, he expressed support for efforts aimed at securing official Canadian backing for a democratic and federal future for Iran.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the discussion and emphasized the importance of continuing dialogue and cooperation.

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