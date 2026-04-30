Meeting between the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan in Sweden and the Swedish-Kurdish Parliamentary Network

On April 29, 2026, a delegation from the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan held an important meeting with representatives of the Swedish-Kurdish Network in the Parliament.

The delegation emphasized that it represents the majority of Kurdish political forces in Iranian Kurdistan and that its political vision is based on pluralism, the separation of religion and state, the right to self-determination, and social equality. They highlighted that the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom” reflects a shared demand among all freedom-seekers in Iran.

During the meeting, the delegation drew attention to the dangers arising from the current international discourse. They explained to Swedish parliamentarians that while the world speaks about ceasefire and de-escalation with the Islamic Republic, the regime has exploited this situation to intensify missile and drone attacks on Kurdish forces’ bases in the Kurdistan Region as well as on civilian areas. This was described as a “dangerous paradox”, in which international silence has encouraged Tehran to escalate its aggression. They also reported ongoing human rights violations, including civilian casualties, executions of Kurdish activists, torture, and prolonged internet blackouts.

Swedish parliamentarians expressed concern about chauvinistic tendencies within parts of the Iranian opposition. The Alliance stressed that the Kurdish issue cannot be resolved under a centralist system that suppresses non-Persian nations.

The delegation called on Sweden and the EU to:

• Initiate discussions on establishing an international mechanism to protect the region’s airspace from aerial attacks by the Islamic Republic.

• Take a clear official stance against these attacks and increase pressure on Iran to stop state-sponsored terrorism.

• Provide humanitarian support, including medical aid, to areas affected by the attacks.

The Swedish MPs voiced support for the Kurdish struggle and promised to raise the issue in the Swedish Parliament and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs. The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue dialogue and cooperation.

Participating Swedish MPs: Serkan Köse, Leif Nysmed, Kadir Kasirga, Denis Begić, and Fredrik Malm.

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