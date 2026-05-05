Progressive Alliance Statement Calls for Inclusive Ceasefire and Accountability for Attacks on Iranian Kurdish Parties

In a statement by the Progressive Alliance, concern is expressed that ongoing international discussions on de-escalation and a regional peace agreement risk overlooking continued violence affecting Iranian Kurdish political parties. The statement highlights that, despite calls for regional stability, Iran has continued military strikes against refugee camps and offices of Iranian Kurdish opposition parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. In particular, it underscores attacks targeting members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan and, which have resulted in deaths and injuries. The Progressive Alliance warns that such actions undermine prospects for a sustainable ceasefire and stresses that any credible peace process must also address security and accountability in relation to Iranian Kurdistan and opposition parties based in exile.

The full statement:

At a time when discussions on de-escalation and a regional peace agreement are underway at the international level, it is critical to recognise that a true ceasefire must extend to all people and all regions affected by the current conflict. Peace cannot be selective, nor can it ignore ongoing violence occurring beyond the spotlight of major diplomatic negotiations.

Iran is engaged in international diplomatic processes and calling for regional de-escalation, yet it continues to target refugee camps and offices of Iranian Kurdish political parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Regrettably, the international community and media have largely ignored this blatant contradiction and Iran’s destabilising aggression against the Kurdistan Region.

These attacks, carried out with missiles and drones, represent a serious escalation and a direct threat to stability in the region. These strikes have resulted in the deaths of several members of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, and other parties of Iranian Kurdistan, with several others injured.

Such aggression underscores serious doubts about Iran’s desire for peace. No agreement will be effectively upheld unless Iran is held accountable from the start, particularly regarding its hostilities toward Iranian Kurdish organisations exiled in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Progressive Alliance also notes with grave concern the accelerating pace of executions in Iran, particularly of Kurdish prisoners arrested during the Women, Life, Freedom uprising. These executions represent a continuation of the same pattern of repression that the Progressive Alliance has consistently condemned. Read our previous statement: https://bit.ly/StopExecutionsIran

If the goal is a sustainable and inclusive peace, it must involve accountability and restraint from all parties.

A meaningful ceasefire must be comprehensive — encompassing the Kurdistan Region of Iraq — and must ensure that Iranian Kurdish opposition parties are not left vulnerable to ongoing military aggression.

Solidarity with the Kurdish people is therefore a necessity for a comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East. Standing together in support of their rights, security, and political voice is essential in the pursuit of justice and stability. At the same time, strong condemnation of actions that perpetuate violence and repression remains necessary if there is to be any hope for a future built on dignity, accountability, and genuine peace for all.

The Progressive Alliance issues this statement in solidarity with the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, and other parties of Iranian Kurdistan, and together with our member parties in the region.

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