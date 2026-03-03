Meeting Between the PDKI Representative and Australian Foreign Affairs Officials

On Tuesday, March 3, 2026, a delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, led by Salah Pourasad, the party’s representative to Australia, held an online meeting with Mr. Tom Curran, head of the Iran Affairs Section at the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed recent developments in Iran and Kurdistan, attacks by the Islamic Republic on Iranian Kurdish political parties, and the formation of the Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan.

The delegation asked the Australian government to support Kurdish forces against the Islamic Republic, strengthen its relations with the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, and address the challenging circumstances faced by the families of party members in Iraqi Kurdistan. The delegation also raised concerns about the activities of Islamic Republic supporters in Australia.

Mr. Curran welcomed the discussion and said he would convey the party’s message to the relevant Department of Foreign Affairs officials. Both sides emphasized the importance of continued dialogue and stronger relations.

