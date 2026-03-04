Statement by the Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan

To the people of Kurdistan,

The leadership of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan has officially announced its decision to join the Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan, effective this date.

The Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan receives this decision with great appreciation and regards it as a significant and timely development, particularly given the critical juncture at which our movement currently stands. This step is expected to foster greater unity and strengthen the cohesion among the political forces of Iranian Kurdistan.

The Alliance is fully confident that the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, having already made meaningful contributions to the drafting of the Alliance’s foundational platform , will continue to play an active and constructive role in advancing the Alliance’s objectives and in the practical work that lies ahead.

Unity and solidarity are the cornerstones of our collective strength. This alliance brings us closer to the shared aspirations of our people.

Long live the liberation movement of our people.

Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan

March 4, 2026

