Meeting Between the PDKI Representative and the President of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) in Horgen

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Midia Piroti, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) to Switzerland, met with Mr. David Wolf, President of the Swiss People’s Party (SVP) in the Horgen region, for a political discussion on current regional and Kurdish issues.

The meeting was organized to discuss the political situation in Iran and the Kurdish issue. During the discussion, the PDKI representative highlighted the repressive policies imposed by the Islamic Republic on the Kurdish people. She emphasized that Kurds are striving to obtain their national and political rights within the framework of a democratic and federal system.

The PDKI representative also noted that the Kurdish question should not be viewed solely as a concern for left-wing parties. Rather, safeguarding security, democracy, and human rights is a responsibility shared by all political actors – including right-wing and conservative parties.

David Wolf, President of the SVP in Horgen, expressed his support for the idea of a federal system in a post–Islamic Republic Iran, describing it as the most suitable solution for guaranteeing the rights of different nations. He also pledged to raise greater awareness of the Kurdish issue and the situation in Iranian Kurdistan within the political circles of his party.

