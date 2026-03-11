PDKI Representative Meets Mr. Max Lucks of the German Green Party

On March 6, 2026, a delegation from the Congress of Democratic & Federalist Republicans, comprising several political and civic organizations, held an online meeting with Mr. Max Lucks, representative of the Green Party in the German Parliament.

Participating on behalf of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and as a voice for the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan, Mostafa Ghazizadeh, PDKI representative to Germany, addressed the meeting. At the beginning of his speech, Ghazizadeh emphasized that Kurdistan has consistently been at the forefront of resistance against the Islamic Republic, highlighting the prominent role of Kurds in the Jin, Jiyan, Azadî uprising, as well as in the general strikes organized by Iranian Kurdish political parties.

He also outlined the current situation in Kurdistan, noting that the Iranian regime has carried out drone attacks on the headquarters of Kurdish parties in retaliation for the targeting of its military positions.

Other participants in the meeting emphasized that the future of Iran must be founded on a democratic, pluralistic, and decentralized system that safeguards the rights of nations, women, and minorities. They stressed that no single leader should be imposed over others.

Concluding the meeting, Mr. Max Lucks pledged to continue monitoring developments in Iran and Kurdistan and expressed his commitment to holding further such meetings in the future.

