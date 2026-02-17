Meeting of PDKI Representative with UNPO Secretary General

On Monday, February 16, 2026, Sofia Amini, representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and Eastern (Iranian) Kurdistan to the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO), met with UNPO Secretary General Mercè Monje Cano in Strasbourg, France.

During the meeting, the two discussed the recent wave of protests across Iran and Eastern Kurdistan, as well as PDKI’s extensive efforts to document and disseminate information about ongoing demonstrations. Amini emphasized the importance of ensuring that the international community receives accurate, timely updates on the human rights situation and the scale of state repression.

They also highlighted the serious challenges faced in covering these large-scale protests due to widespread internet shutdowns imposed by Iranian authorities. These restrictions were described as a deliberate tactic used by the regime to obscure evidence of mass arrests, killings, and other human rights violations against peaceful protesters by cutting off communication and limiting the flow of information.

The discussion further addressed the upcoming UNPO General Assembly. Secretary General Monje Cano reiterated her strong commitment to strengthening the representation of diverse voices among UNPO members.

Like this: Like Loading...