Meeting of the Delegation from the Central Cooperation Committee of the Parties of Iranian Kurdistan with a German Parliamentarian

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, the Central Cooperation Committee of the Parties of Iranian Kurdistan held a meeting in Remscheid with Mr. Jürgen Hardt, Member of the German Bundestag and foreign policy spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group.

Mostafa Ghazizadeh, the PDKI representative to Germany, was also part of the delegation and took part in the discussion.

After introducing the Central Cooperation Committee, the delegation highlighted the growing unity and organizational strength of the Kurdish front. They pointed to the coordinated, nationwide general strikes across all parts of Kurdistan in 2018, 2022, and 2026 as clear examples of this unity.

The delegation stressed that the future of Iran must be built on the firm foundations of secularism, democracy, and federalism—and that no stable democratic future for Iran is possible without the active participation and inclusion of the Kurdish people.

They further explained that the Kurdish political front has now emerged as a leading force guiding Iran’s broader political struggle, with many political actors now looking toward Kurdistan.

Mr. Jürgen Hardt stated that the Islamic Republic has completely lost its legitimacy and emphasized the lack of any credible alternative within the current regime. On the Kurdish question, he noted that the West failed to address and resolve the issue at the beginning of the 20th century, and regrettably it remains unresolved to this day. He underscored that the Kurds must be recognized and treated as a central and indispensable force in shaping Iran’s future.

At the end of the meeting, both sides expressed their commitment to maintaining and deepening their dialogue and cooperation going forward.

