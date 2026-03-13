Meeting of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan Delegation with the German Left Party

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, a delegation from the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan met with David Stoop, a representative of the Left Party (Die Linke) faction in the Hamburg Bürgerschaft, Germany.

Mostafa Ghazizadeh, the PDKI representative to Germany, highlighted the Kurdish struggle as a frontline resistance against the Islamic Republic, referencing the major strikes of 2020, 2022, and 2025. He emphasized the Kurdish people’s central role in the “Jina” (Woman, Life, Freedom) uprising.

Ghazizadeh detailed recent Iranian drone and missile attacks on the Kurdistan Region and headquarters Kurdish political parties. He called on the German Left Party to support the Kurds in the event of any humanitarian crises in Iranian Kurdistan. He also stressed that Iran’s future remains uncertain and crisis-ridden without democracy, decentralization, and recognition of Kurdish national rights.

Mr. David Stoop acknowledged the Islamic Republic’s illegitimacy and promised to raise the Kurdish issue, the Alliance’s views, and calls for humanitarian support in the Hamburg parliament.

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