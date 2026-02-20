PDKI Representative Meets Austrian MP Scherak

On Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Mohammad Faqi Ali, representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Austria, met with Dr. Nikolaus Scherak, Austrian MP and Head of International Relations for the Liberal Democratic Party (NEOS).

The meeting, held at Scherak’s parliamentary office, covered PDKI’s activities in Austria and its strong, friendly ties with NEOS. Discussions also addressed the Kurds’ situation in the Middle East, their peace efforts and struggles for rights across all four parts of Kurdistan, and the push for peaceful coexistence among the region’s diverse ethnic and religious groups.

The PDKI representative highlighted the Kurdish role in the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising in East Kurdistan (Iranian Kurdistan), noting recent signs of its vitality despite early martyrs and the Islamic Republic’s repressive response. The PDKI representative emphasized that for a post-mullah Iran to become a truly multi-ethnic, multicultural democracy without marginalization, power must be fully decentralized through federalism, with equal rights for all nations and strong institutions to protect them.

Several specific requests were presented to Dr. Scherak, who expressed pleasure with the visit, thanked PDKI for the information, promised to consider the proposals, and hoped for a follow-up meeting soon.

NEOS is one of Austria’s three governing parties (alongside the Social Democrats and Christian Democrats).

Like this: Like Loading...