Meeting of the PDKI Delegation with Representatives of the Norwegian Labour Party

Posted On February 27, 2026
0



On February 26, 2026, a PDKI delegation led by Amir Babakhani, the PDKI representative to Norway, met with Rune Bakervik and Nils-Ole Foshaug, members of the Labour Party and the Norwegian Parliament’s Foreign Relations and Defense Committee. Building on a January meeting, the PDKI presented the following key demands:

  • International recognition of the illegitimacy of the Iranian regime and support for a secular, democratic, federal Iran that guarantees self-determination for all nations.
  • Rejection of negotiations with a regime that exploits diplomacy to advance its nuclear program, terrorism, and repression.
  • Downgrading or severing ties with Iran, including closing its Oslo embassy.
  • Ending Norway’s silence on ongoing human rights violations.

The Norwegian side promised to forward these demands to Mr. Espen Barth Eide, the Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs. The discussions also covered recent protests aimed at regime change, the value of federalism for Iran’s unity and diversity, the formation of a coalition of political forces in Iranian Kurdistan, and concerns over Reza Pahlavi’s centralist “one nation” vision.

The PDKI delegation urged Norway to take a stand by openly supporting Kurdish demands and a pluralistic future state. They noted the positive recent positions of Germany, Canada, and France.



