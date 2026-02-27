PDKI Delegation Participates in European Union Seminar on Rojava

On Wednesday, February 25, 2026, a delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), led by Hesam Dastpish (the PDKI representative to the European Union), participated in a political seminar in Brussels.

The seminar, which was hosted by a group of Members of the European Parliament, was held in honor of Ms. Ilham Ahmed and Rohilat Afrin at the organization’s center in Brussels.

At the opening of the seminar, Ms. Evin Incir, a Member of the European Parliament, welcomed the participants and explained the reason for holding the event. Europe must not abandon its allies because there is a real risk that ISIS will reemerge if the central authority takes control of Rojava. She also emphasized that Rojava is on the front lines in the fight to defend humanity.

Next, Ms. Ilham Ahmed provided an overview of the current situation in Rojava, bringing the most recent developments to the attendees’ attention. He stated: “We are determined to secure our rights, such as the right to education in the Kurdish language. Furthermore, if these ISIS prisons, now under the control of the central authority, are not properly managed, the danger of ISIS resurfacing will remain very real.”

In the next session, Ms. Rohilat Afrin, who is in charge of the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ), emphasized that the women of Rojava have fought alongside men- and often ahead of them – to defend Rojava. In places such as Kobani, they performed legendary acts of resistance, defending humanity. For this reason, she argued that it is now time for the European Union and the United States to provide the people of Rojava with genuine support.

At the conclusion, participants asked questions and shared their views, which Mr. Ilham Ahmed and Ms. Rohilat Afrin answered.

