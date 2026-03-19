Meeting of the PDKI Representative with All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Iranian Kurdistan

On Monday, 16 March 2026, Razgar Alani, the PDKI representative to the United Kingdom, met with several British MPs and Lords who are members of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Iranian Kurdistan. The meeting took place in the parliamentary hall.

It is noteworthy that the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Iranian Kurdistan was established on 3 February 2026, following extensive diplomatic efforts by the PDKI’s representation, with the aim of advancing the Kurdish cause within British decision-making centers.

At the beginning of the meeting, the PDKI representative, on behalf of the party’s Executive Committee and Secretary-General, expressed gratitude and appreciation to the members of parliament for their support and for establishing this special group to advocate for the just cause of the Kurdish people in Iranian Kurdistan. In his speech, he highlighted the latest political developments in the region, the internal situation in Iran and, in particular, the sensitive circumstances in Iranian Kurdistan.

During the meeting, the PDKI representative also answered several questions from parliamentarians regarding recent political and security developments in Iran and Kurdistan.

Mr. Luke Akehurst, Chair of the British Parliamentarians Group for the Issue of Iranian Kurdistan, welcomed the PDKI representative and emphasized the importance of strengthening relations and continuing the group’s work. The meeting was also attended by Mr. Mouloud Swara and Mr. Jack Herr, who actively participated in the discussions.

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