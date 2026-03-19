Meeting of the PDKI Representative with Swiss Parliamentarians

On Wednesday, 18 March 2026, Midia Piroti, the PDKI representative in Switzerland, held a series of diplomatic meetings at the Swiss Parliament in Bern.

In a meeting with Mr. Lukas Reimann, a member of the Swiss People’s Party, the party representative emphasized that wars and tensions have weakened the Iranian regime and created opportunities for fundamental change. She also highlighted the dangers facing refugee camps in Iraqi Kurdistan and the ongoing strikes by the Iranian regime on civilians.

In another meeting, the PDKi representative met with Ms. Farah Rumy, Deputy President of the Swiss Parliament. The discussion focused on the importance of the Kurdish diaspora’s role. Piroti called on Switzerland to adopt a stronger international stance against the Iranian regime’s violence, particularly in attacks on civilians.

Additionally, Midia Piroti participated in the ceremony for the election of Mr. Arthur Brunner as a new Federal Court judge. In a diplomatic conversation, she congratulated Brunner and emphasized the importance of the rule of law and the protection of fundamental rights in Kurdistan and Iran.These meetings concluded with a mutual commitment to continue diplomatic relations and for Swiss parliamentarians to closely monitor the situation of the Kurds.

Like this: Like Loading...