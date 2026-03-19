Newroz Message of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan

People of Kurdistan!

For Kurds, Newroz is not merely the season of nature’s renewal, it is a symbol of struggle and resistance, of rising up and living anew. For many years, Newroz celebrations in Kurdistan have been an opportunity to defy the policies of the Islamic Republic, and every year the people of Kurdistan, with mountain-like resolve and unyielding free spirit, have refused to bow to the will and dictates of the regime. The achievements of civil society in organizing Newroz have been significant and meaningful, the fruit of decades of persistent and unrelenting struggle by the people of Kurdistan and their political forces, who have never surrendered or yielded in the face of any form of oppression, suppression, or policy by the Islamic Republic.

We enter the final days of this year at a time when the Islamic Republic of Iran has ignited a regional war. Before this war, it killed thousands of protesters in the streets of Kurdistan and other cities of Iran, and imprisoned tens of thousands more, all while continuing its systematic violation of every political, national, and civil right of the Kurdish people, turning Kurdish life on its own soil and homeland into a living hell. Even now, driven by its bankrupt policies, its sponsorship of state terrorism, and its destabilization of the region and the world, it has unleashed a major war; it strikes the bases and headquarters of Kurdistan’s political parties daily with missiles and drones, aiming to obstruct the path of struggle and resistance for liberation. We say with confidence: these attacks are the regime’s final convulsions in its terminal phase, not a sign of strength, but proof of its weakness and decline.

This year’s Newroz brings great tidings for the people of Kurdistan. On one hand, their political parties have united their fighting strength and energy within a political alliance; on the other, all strata of Kurdish society, women in particular, with boldness and determination, have contributed ever more to the harvest of our rights-based struggle.

On the eve of Newroz, we once again assure the people of Kurdistan: neither missile strikes nor terror, nor any form of political, security, or economic pressure will slow our steps. We also declare that, through the unity and political alliance of the parties of Iranian Kurdistan, we are entering a new phase of our joint struggle, one that brings the horizons of victory closer and clearer.

Along with our Newroz greetings and wishes for the New Year to the people of Kurdistan, and in renewing our pledge of loyalty to the martyrs of Kurdistan, especially the most recent martyrs of the uprising in Kermanshah, Ilam, and the lower regions of Kurdistan, as well as the victims of the Islamic Republic’s missile strikes, we call on the people of Kurdistan in all their strata to continue their struggle and resistance against the Islamic Republic, and in this sensitive moment to safeguard the gains of our decades-long struggle.

This Newroz, we renew our covenant of struggle and resistance: by visiting the families of the martyrs we honor the memory and name of our homeland’s brave heroes, and with firm resolve rooted in unity and solidarity, we march toward the summit of victory.

Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan

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