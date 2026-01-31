Meeting of the PDKI Representative with the Danielle Mitterrand Foundation

On Thursday, 29 January 2026, Kani Jahangiri, the PDKI representative to France, held a meeting with the Danielle Mitterrand Foundation, led by Gilbert Mitterrand, the son of Danielle Mitterrand and former French President François Mitterrand.

During the meeting, the PDKI representative spoke about the deep relationship between Dr. Ghassemlou, the PDKI, and Danielle Mitterrand, and highlighted the profound respect and affection of the Kurdish people for Danielle Mitterrand, who provided crucial support to the Kurds during times of hardship.

The representative also delivered a detailed and comprehensive briefing on the current situation in Iran, with particular emphasis on Eastern Kurdistan. Several documents and materials were presented to Mr. Gilbert Mitterrand, including statistical data on the most recent victims in Kurdistan.

Mr. Gilbert Mitterrand thanked the PDKI representative for the information and documentation provided, expressed his deep concern about the current situation in Eastern Kurdistan and Iran, and reaffirmed his support for the Kurdish nation.

