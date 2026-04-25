Meeting with the Deputy Speaker of the Canadian Parliament and the Parliamentary Friends of Kurds Group

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, the Representation team of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Canada – comprising Esmail Ebrahimi (the PDKI representative to Canada), Beyan Farshi, and Loghman Amini, together with Kurdish academic Dr. Fereydoon Rahmani – met at the Parliament of Canada with the Honourable Tom Kmiec, Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons, and subsequently held a meeting with the Parliamentary Friends of Kurds Group.

At the meeting, the party representative presented a report on Eastern Kurdistan (Rojhalat), the latest developments in Iran and Kurdistan, the cooperation among Kurdish political forces in Iranian Kurdistan, and the position of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. A formal document regarding the situation in Rojhalat, as well as the expectations and demands of Kurdish Canadians, was submitted to the Deputy Speaker and members of the Parliamentary Friends of Kurds Group.

In this document, it was requested that the Parliament and Government of Canada officially support the establishment of a democratic and federal system for the future of Iran and work toward this objective at the international level. It was further requested that the coalition of Kurdish political forces in Iranian Kurdistan be formally recognized as a principal component of the opposition to the Islamic Republic and as a representative of the Kurdish people in Iran. In addition, Canada was called upon to take serious steps to identify and expel individuals affiliated with the Islamic Republic of Iran, including members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and their networks, from Canada.

In the continuation of the meeting, Members of Parliament raised several questions regarding Iranian Kurdistan and the situation in the region, which were answered in detail by the PDKI representation team.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Honourable Tom Kmiec and Mr. Ziad Aboultaif, representing the leadership of the Parliamentary Friends of Kurds Group, requested that the PDKI representative submit a formal proposal supporting a federal system for the future of Iran, so that it may be formally discussed within the Canadian Parliament. They also reaffirmed their continued support for the legitimate cause of the Kurdish people, committed to following up on the proposals presented by the PDKI representation, and expressed their hope that these relations would continue to develop.

It is worth noting that the meeting of the Parliamentary Friends of Kurds Group was attended by Tom Kmiec, Ziad Aboultaif, Jonathan Lussier (Office of MP Roman Baber), and Pavlo Kocher.

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