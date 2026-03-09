Online Meeting of Kurdistan’s Political Parties with French Socialist Party Parliamentarians

On the evening of Thursday, March 5, 2025, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) to France was invited, at the request of the French Socialist Party, to participate in a closed online meeting.

The session was organized by members of the French Socialist Party serving in both the French National Assembly and the European Parliament. Representatives from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and several other Kurdish parties were also invited.

At the start of the program, the PDKI representative delivered a detailed briefing on the current situation in Iran and Iranian Kurdistan. She highlighted that the Islamic Republic has deployed a large number of forces to Iranian Kurdistan, many of whom have taken positions inside schools and mosques.

The PDKI representative also discussed the recent alliance among Iranian Kurdistan’s political parties. While calling for political support for this alliance, she addressed the latest attacks by the Islamic Republic on the camps of Iranian Kurdistan’s political parties and on civilian refugee camps.

The meeting included statements from other representatives on the situation in Iranian Kurdistan, Iran, and Rojava, along with an overview of international human rights law. Participants discussed the sensitive regional context, concerns about media coverage, and efforts to clarify the situation for the French authorities. Updates on the current political and regional developments in Kurdistan were also provided.

Finally, the Head of the International Department of the French Socialist Party delivered a key address on the overall Kurdish situation. He thanked the participating Kurdish parties for joining the meeting and reaffirmed that the Socialist Party will support the Kurdish nation in every possible way.

