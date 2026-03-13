Participation of a PDKI Delegation in the Special Meeting of the Social Democrats Group in the European Parliament

On Thursday, March 12, 2026, a delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan comprising Hesam Dastpish and Aso Azizi, participated in a special meeting in Strasbourg, upon the official invitation of the Social Democrats Group in the European Parliament.

The session, chaired by Mr. Yannis Maniatis, Vice-Chair of the Social Democrats Group, focused on analyzing the complex political and security situation in Iran and the broader Middle East.

At the outset, the chair highlighted the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Mr Ralf Melzer, Director of the Friedrich Ebert Foundation, then gave a presentation on the internal dynamics in Iran, Israel’s security challenges and developments in Lebanon.

During the meeting, the PDKI delegation presented the party’s perspective on the weakening position of the Islamic Republic of Iran. They also emphasised the role of the Iranian opposition, noting that the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan is the only organised, programme-based democratic platform within the opposition.

The session concluded with questions and comments from Members of the European Parliament.

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