PDKI and East Kurdistan Representative to UNPO Participates in a Study Session

On Monday, February 16, 2026, a five-day study session titled “Reclaiming the Narratives: Empowering Marginalized Youth through Digital Advocacy” began at the European Youth Centre in Strasbourg, France. The session is organized by the UNPO Youth Network in partnership with the Council of Europe’s Youth Department. Sofia Amini, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) and East Kurdistan (Rojhelat) to UNPO, is among the participants.

Running from February 16 to 20, the initiative aims to empower young activists from stateless nations, unrepresented peoples, Indigenous communities, and national and cultural minorities. Participants are developing skills in digital advocacy, narrative-building, and critical media, enabling them to effectively share their stories and identities while engaging professionally in democratic processes, human rights advocacy, and international dialogue at various levels.

The first day opened with a warm welcome from Sophie Kwasny, Head of the Education, Training, and Cooperation Division in the Council of Europe’s Youth Department.

In a key session, UNPO Secretary General Mercè Monje Cano delivered a presentation titled “Youth and UNPO: Expectations, Opportunities, and Impact.” She highlighted the vital role of young people in UNPO’s work and explored ways to use the platform to challenge oppression and advance the rights of unrepresented peoples.

The rest of the day focused on digital advocacy, featuring in-depth discussions and evaluations of practical tools and strategies. Participants examined approaches to amplifying marginalized voices, launching effective campaigns, and countering disinformation and negative narratives targeting oppressed communities.

The day concluded with a reflective session in which attendees shared their experiences and ideas, building on the day’s learning.

