PDKI Concludes Two-Day Symposium on “The Future of Kurdish Diplomacy” in Switzerland

The Department of Foreign Relations of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (PDKI) successfully hosted a two-day symposium titled “The Future of Kurdish Diplomacy: Challenges and Opportunities” on October 24–25, 2025.

The event, held in Switzerland, brought together party officials, academics, and international experts to explore strategies for advancing Kurdish diplomacy in a complex regional and global context.

Mustafa Hijri, Secretary General of PDKI, delivered a keynote on the party’s diplomatic role amid regional challenges, emphasizing growing participation by Kurdish women in diplomatic efforts.

The symposium featured, among others, presentations by:

• Dr. Fiona McConnell, Professor of Political Geography at the University of Oxford, on diplomacy among stateless nations.

• Fredrik Malm, Member of the Swedish Parliament, on how a diaspora group or a party with representatives in Europe can influence politics.

• Arash Saleh, PDKI Representative to the U.S., on modern diplomacy and paradiplomacy.

The final session featured a workshop outlining a roadmap for PDKI ’s future international engagement.

The symposium concluded successfully on October 25, reaffirming PDKI’s commitment to strengthening Kurdish diplomacy, enhancing international cooperation, and advancing Kurdish representation on the global stage.

