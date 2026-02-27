PDKI Delegation in Australia meets with Senator Paul Scarr

On Friday, February 27, 2026, Selah Pourasad, the PDKI representative to Australia, and Kamran Sohrabi, from the party’s media department, visited Senator Paul Scarr from the Liberal Party of Australia in Brisbane.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the latest developments in Iran, Iranian Kurdistan, and the region. At the beginning of the meeting, the party delegation spoke about internal tensions in Iran, student protests at universities, and the latest crimes committed by the Islamic Republic. The Islamic Republic has killed and injured thousands of protesters in Iranian cities and arrested hundreds of others.

Senator Scarr then expressed his views on the current situation in Iran, reiterating his support for the freedom-seeking movement and the legitimate rights of the Iranian people.

During the meeting, they discussed the formation of a coalition of political forces in Iranian Kurdistan. Mr. Pourasad requested that the Australian government support this coalition.

The final part of the meeting focused on the situation in Rojava and the latest developments. Time was also allocated to planning future meetings and programs.

Like this: Like Loading...