PDKI Delegation Joins Senator Shoebridge’s Online Seminar on Rojava Crisis and Kurdish Rights

On Thursday, February 19, 2026, at the invitation of Senator David Shoebridge, a delegation from the PDKI, led by Mr. Salah Pourasad, the PDKI representative to Australia, participated in a special online meeting on the current situation in West Kurdistan (Rojava). The video conference featured Ms. Ilham Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Syrian Democratic Council, who highlighted key issues.

Ms. Ilham condemned the unjust attacks by Syria’s interim government, which violated prior agreements, launching widespread assaults on Kurdish-controlled areas. These resulted in numerous civilian and fighter deaths, over 180,000 displaced people, ongoing detentions without release, and disrespect toward martyrs. Currently, only a fragile ceasefire holds, with many issues unresolved and the risk of renewed attacks by forces under Ahmed al-Sharaa (interim leader). Ms. Ilham clarified positions on control of Kurdish regions, official recognition of the Kurdish language, and the administration of local governance.

In conclusion, she called for Western countries’ support, describing ISIS as a major ongoing threat, especially as some former members now hold positions in the new Syrian government.

Senator David Shoebridge briefly spoke on the rights of peoples, particularly the Kurds, stressing that Kurdish federal rights must be formally recognized in regional countries. He also outlined Australia’s efforts to address the Kurdish issue.

The seminar included prominent academics, several Green Party parliamentarians, and Kurdish organizations.

Like this: Like Loading...