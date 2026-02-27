Statement by the Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan

The Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan seeks to secure the rights of the Kurdish people within a decentralized and democratic Iran.

The formation of the alliance has been met with overwhelming popular support, as well as backing from political movements and prominent political figures who support this unity. In contrast, the Islamic Republic and a few like-minded allies have tried to undermine the alliance by labeling it “separatist.”

Furthermore, declarations of support and solidarity with the alliance’s positions have come from Azerbaijan to Balochistan, from Ahwaz to Turkmen Sahra and Gilan. These expressions of solidarity demonstrate that the era of using labels to suppress legitimate and democratic demands has come to an end.

We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to all who have supported this unity and solidarity. Once again, we affirm that this alliance does not seek to disintegrate Iran but rather to realize the rights of the Kurdish nation within a decentralized, democratic Iran.

The Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan

2026-02-27

