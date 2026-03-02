PDKI Leader Mustafa Hijri Stresses the Significance of the Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan

In a televised statement, PDKI leader Mustafa Hijri emphasized the importance of the Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan, declaring that the Kurdish nation’s long-held aspiration for political unity had at last been realized.

Hijri underscored that the Alliance’s formation comes at a decisive turning point in the region’s history. Following US and Israeli military strikes on February 28, 2026, which resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the severe destabilization of the Islamic Republic, a unified Kurdish political leadership has become both urgent and indispensable.

Hijri underlined that the Alliance has defined a clear mandate: to lead a united struggle against the Islamic Republic, administer Iranian Kurdistan during a transitional period, and ensure the holding of free and democratic elections through which the Kurdish people will determine their own political future.

Hijri reaffirmed that the Alliance holds no adversarial position toward any Kurdish party or organization, and called upon all political forces to work in solidarity toward their shared goal of liberation.

Addressing the Kurdish people, Hijri called for vigilance, unity, and civic responsibility. He also urged regime affiliated forces in Kurdistan to break ranks with the Islamic Republic and side with their own nation. He also called on citizens to protect public institutions and the most vulnerable members of society, and cautioned against individual acts of retribution that could undermine collective security. He concluded by affirming that Kurdish society possesses the strength and maturity to navigate this historic transition with dignity.

