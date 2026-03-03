PRESS RELEASE: Coordinated Iranian Drone and Rocket Attacks Hit Civilians and a Hospital in Koya 

Today at approximately 08:45 local time, a series of coordinated attacks involving drone strikes and rocket barrages, carried out by the terrorist regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran, struck civilian facilities of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in Koya, Iraqi Kurdistan. Several locations sustained significant damage, including a hospital.

These attacks constitute a grave breach of international humanitarian law. Civilians and medical facilities are explicitly protected under international law, including the Geneva Conventions. The deliberate targeting of a hospital represents a clear and serious violation of these protections, and may constitute a war crime under applicable international legal frameworks.

The PDKI strongly condemns these attacks and calls on the international community, human rights organizations, and relevant international bodies to take immediate and decisive action to hold the Iranian regime accountable for these violations. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the protection of civilians and call for the full and transparent documentation of all violations committed in the course of this assault.

We urge all international partners, diplomatic missions, and media organizations to monitor the situation closely and amplify the call for accountability.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI)

Department of Foreign Relations

March 3, 2026

