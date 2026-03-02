PDKI Representative at Swiss Social Democratic Party Congress

On 28 February 2026, the Swiss Social Democratic Party held its annual congress in Biel/Bienne. Midia Piroti, PDKI representative to Switzerland, was invited.

During a session on a human rights resolution, Piroti urged Switzerland to take a clearer stance against Iran: follow the EU by treating the IRGC as a terrorist organization, and avoid political or trade ties with a regime that supports terrorism.

He highlighted that peoples of Iran have never truly experienced democracy or social justice, neither under the Shah nor the Islamic Republic, but hope remains because democratic forces, including the PDKI, continue the struggle. The PDKI founded the Republic of Kurdistan 80 years ago on democratic principles and played a leading role in the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising, making major sacrifices. Furthermore, Piroti called on Switzerland not to repeat mistakes like the Treaty of Lausanne and to respect Kurdish rights in any future decisions or talks on Kurdistan.

Dr. Aso Hassan-Zadeh, a special guest and an expert in issues related to Iran and Kurdistan, warned against replacing one dictatorship with another after regime change and stressed protecting the rights of all peoples of Iran, especially Kurds. He noted the Iranian regime is currently at its weakest point due to U.S. and Israeli pressure and is moving toward collapse. Switzerland, he said, can help build a free and democratic future for all nations in Iran.

