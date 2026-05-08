PDKI Representative Calls for a Democratic and Federal Iran at Paris Seminar on Kurdish Rights and the Future of Iran

On Monday, the 4th of May, an important seminar titled “Conditions for Establishing a Democratic Republic in Future Iran” was held at the Victor Hugo Hall of the French National Assembly.

The event was organized by the “Parliamentarians’ Committee for a Democratic Iran” and brought together a large number of parliamentarians, senators, and representatives of political parties from Iran’s various national groups.

During the panels, Kani Jahangiri, the representative of the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) in France, delivered a speech in which she highlighted the difficult situation in Iranian Kurdistan and pointed to the long history of repression faced by the Kurdish people under both the monarchy and the Islamic Republic.

She strongly condemned Iran’s drone and missile strikes on civilian camps belonging to Kurdish parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of such violations. Jahangiri also stressed that “the peoples of Iran are the primary victims of this regime, but at the same time they represent the true alternative and the legitimate foundation for future governance.”

The seminar also featured a documentary screening on executions and the martyrs of Kurdish parties from Iranian Kurdistan, as well as members of the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran.

French panelists, including Christiane Taubira and Gilbert Mitterrand, emphasized the need for a democratic, federal, and secular Iran in which the rights of all nations are fully protected. On the sidelines of the event, the PDKI representative also held discussions with several French political figures regarding the situation of Kurdish refugees and refugee camps.

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