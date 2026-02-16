PDKI Representative Meets Australian MP to Discuss Iran Regime Change and IRGC Terror Listing

On Monday, 16 February 2026, Salah Pourasad, the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan’s representative to Australia, met with Ms. Julie-Ann Campbell, federal Member of Parliament for the Australian Labor Party.

During the meeting, the PDKI representative thanked the Australian government for designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. He highlighted recent developments in Iran, including the recent widespread protests and the IRGC’s brutal crackdown on demonstrators. He noted that thousands of innocent protesters from across Iran and Kurdistan have been killed by the Iranian regime, with thousands more arrested or forcibly disappeared. He also drew attention to the regime’s internet blackouts and its extensive surveillance and control over social media.

Mr. Pourasad urged Ms. Campbell to encourage the Australian government to support all opposition forces to the Islamic Republic, particularly the democratic forces of Rojhelat (Iranian Kurdistan), in their efforts to bring about regime change and a democratic future for Iran.

Ms. Campbell expressed her pleasure at the meeting and committed to raising these issues with senior government officials and within the Australian Parliament. She also voiced her deep concern about the current situation in Iran.

At the conclusion of the discussion, both sides outlined plans for future cooperation and agreed to meet again soon.

