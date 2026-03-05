PDKI Representative Meets Swiss Parliamentarian Marc Jost 

On March 4, 2026, Midia Piroti, the PDKI representative to Switzerland, met with EVP National Councillor Marc Jost at the Federal Palace in Bern to discuss the current situation in Iranian Kurdistan and Iran.

The conversation centered on the challenges facing the Kurds and other oppressed nations in Iran. Mr. Jost emphasized his solidarity with the Kurdish people and underlined the importance of advocating for the rights and protection of the Kurds and other nationalities in Iran. In addition, Mr. Jost pointed to the Kurdistan Region in Iraq as a potential model for democratic structures and forms of self-governance that could foster stability, political participation, and minority protection.

The PDKI representative also emphasized that international protective measures could become essential in the event of a military escalation by the Iranian regime or other actors against Iranian Kurdistan. In this context, establishing a no-fly zone over Kurdistan was suggested as a potential measure to better protect the civilian population.

