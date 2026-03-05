PDKI Representative Opens Newroz Event at the Federal Palace

Today, the SP Switzerland hosted a special Newroz event at the Federal Palace in Bern under the motto “Freedom and Unity.” Attendees included SP parliamentarians and representatives from Kurdish parties and organizations across all parts of Kurdistan.

Midia Piroti, PDKI representative to Switzerland, opened the event, stressing the need for united and solidary action by Kurds in the diaspora to effectively advance their shared concerns in Swiss politics.

National Councillor Fabian Molina called for Kurdish unity, praised their enduring struggle for freedom, democracy, and peace, and highlighted the importance of international support.

Mr. Carlo Sommaruga addressed the ongoing precarious situation of Kurds in all parts of Kurdistan, reaffirmed SP Switzerland’s solidarity, and underscored the continued fight for human rights, political rights, and security in the region.

The afternoon focused on dialogue and political exchange between Kurdish representatives and SP parliamentarians. The event sent a powerful message of cohesion, cooperation, and hope for a peaceful, free future.

Like this: Like Loading...