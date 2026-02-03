PDKI Representative Meets UK MP Jim Shannon to Discuss Developments in Iran and Kurdistan

On Monday, February 2, 2026, Razgar Alani, the representative of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) in the United Kingdom, met with Mr. Jim Shannon, a Member of Parliament from the Democratic Unionist Party of Northern Ireland. Mr. Shannon has consistently supported the freedom-seeking peoples of Iran in Parliament and has spoken out against the oppressive policies of the Iranian regime whenever possible.

The meeting focused on the latest developments in Iran, with particular attention given to the situation in the Kurdistan Region. The discussion covered recent information and perspectives on the ongoing protests across Iran, including the arrests and repression faced by freedom-seeking peoples of Iran. The two sides also addressed the severe humanitarian conditions affecting people throughout Iran in general, and in Iranian Kurdistan in particular, as well as the increasing militarization of the Kurdistan Region.

Although Mr. Shannon has long worked to have the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) designated as a terrorist organization by the British government, the PDKI representative reiterated the request for him to intensify these efforts, especially in light of the European Union’s decision to add the IRGC to its terrorism list, so that the United Kingdom follows suit.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the most up-to-date figures and details regarding those killed and arrested during the recent protests in Kurdistan. Mr. Jim Shannon once again clearly expressed his strong support for the freedom-seeking peoples of Iran.

