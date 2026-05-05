PDKI Representative Meets with Head of International Affairs of the Social Democratic Party of Finland

On Monday, 4 April 2026, Shehin Zadeahmad, the PDKI representative to Finland, met online with Ms. Ilona Sori, Head of International Affairs of the Social Democratic Party of Finland.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, featured an in-depth discussion on the latest political and social developments in Iran, as well as the situation of the country’s various nationalities.

Another key focus of the discussion was the situation of Iranian Kurdish refugees in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. In this context, the security conditions of families living under ongoing missile and drone attacks by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), along with broader security threats posed by the Iranian regime against refugee camps, were thoroughly addressed. The human and material consequences of these attacks were also reviewed.

In conclusion, Ms. Sori warmly welcomed the proposals presented and called for continued cooperation and further detailed discussions on these issues. She also suggested holding a follow-up meeting in the near future at the headquarters of the Social Democratic Party of Finland.

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