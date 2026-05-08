PDKI Representative Meets with SPÖ spokesperson for European Affairs and Human Rights

On the 7th of May, Mohammad Faqe-Ali, PDKI representative to Austria, met with Ms. Pia Maria Wieninger, Member of the National Council of Austria for the Social Democratic Party (SPÖ) and SPÖ spokesperson for European Affairs and Human Rights.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on the situation in the Middle East and the Kurdish issue. The PDKI representative highlighted the systematic repression of the Kurdish people by the Islamic Republic of Iran and pointed to the sharp increase in executions following the “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising. He also emphasized the Iranian regime’s missile and drone attacks targeting KDPI bases and Kurdish refugee settlements in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, attacks that resulted in deaths, injuries, and the repeated displacement of women and children.

In another part of the discussion, the PDKI representative noted that although a ceasefire was announced after the 40-day conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran, Kurdistan was effectively excluded from that ceasefire, as the regime significantly intensified its attacks on the region. He called on the Austrian Parliament and the European Union to issue a special resolution condemning these violations.

The assassination case of Dr. A.R. Ghassemlou in Vienna was also raised and described as a deep stain on the reputation of Austria’s judiciary. A request was made to ensure that Austria would no longer serve as a platform for the regime’s political and financial networks.

For her part, Ms. Wieninger expressed appreciation for the meeting and stated that the information shared was highly valuable. She also voiced support for continuing these contacts and expanding cooperation with the representatives of the PDKI.

Like this: Like Loading...