Statement by the Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan on Iranian Attacks

The Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan issued a statement condemning the Islamic Republic of Iran’s escalating missile and drone attacks against the bases and headquarters of its member parties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The statement noted that these attacks, which have been ongoing since the earliest days of the conflict, intensified significantly in recent days, targeting its member parties as well as the cities of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, and several other areas within the Kurdistan Region.

According to the statement, the attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two individuals: Ismail Rahimi, a Peshmerga of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, and Welat Tahir, a security employee at Erbil Airport.

Several other Peshmerga fighters from Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan were also wounded in what the alliance described as blind and terrorist strikes carried out by the Islamic Republic and its forces.

The statement expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs, the people of the Kurdistan Region, and Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, while strongly condemning the Islamic Republic’s acts of aggression, which it said have now destabilized the security of the entire region.

The alliance further stated its belief that the Islamic Republic’s terrorist attacks are a reflection of the regime’s weakness and desperation, representing its last attempts to preserve its dictatorial rule.

The statement concluded with a firm assurance to the Kurdish people that the struggle for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic and the realization of the national rights of the Kurdish nation, the goal for which all of Kurdistan’s martyrs sacrificed their lives, will continue with unwavering determination.

