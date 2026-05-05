PDKI Representative Urges Regime Change at UK Parliament Panel

On Tuesday, April 28, 2026, a panel discussion titled “Kurds in Iran at a crossroads” was held in one of the halls of the UK Parliament. The event was chaired by MP Luke Akehurst, head of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Iranian Kurdistan, and attended by the PDKI representative to the UK, Mr. Razgar Alani, along with several researchers and political analysts.

During the panel, the PDKI representative delivered a speech addressing the decades of protests and unrest in Iran in general, and in Kurdistan in particular. He also referred to the most recent popular uprising in Iran, emphasizing that reform within the current system of the Iranian regime holds no real meaning. Instead, he reiterated that meaningful change can only come through regime change – something that is desired by the majority of the peoples of Iran.

The discussion also covered the current alliances among Kurdish parties in Iranian Kurdistan and how this alliance is received within the international community. Additionally, the party’s representative spoke about missile attacks carried out by the Iranian regime against the civil camps of Iranian Kurdish parties in Kurdistan Region of Iraq, presenting statistics on these attacks to the participants.

In his closing remarks, the party’s representative called on the UK government to designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Other panel discussions highlighted the Kurdish struggle for self-determination, from the establishment of the Republic of Kurdistan up to the present day.

The final part of the seminar was dedicated to a Q&A session, during which participants’ questions were answered by the party’s representative.

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