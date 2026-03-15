Representatives of Kurdish Parties Met with the German SPD and Friedrich Ebert Foundation

On Friday 13 March 2026, six member parties of the Alliance of Political Parties of Iranian Kurdistan held an online meeting with the German Social Democratic Party and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation to discuss the latest regional developments.

During the meeting, Mostafa Ghazizadeh, the PDKI representative to Germany, drew attention to attacks by the Iranian regime on the headquarters of parties from Iranian Kurdistan. Representatives of the participating parties also expressed concern about attacks on family camps and warned of the risk of genocide and a humanitarian catastrophe in Iranian Kurdistan.

Participants emphasised the need for the international community to support the rights and demands of the peoples of Iran. They also stressed that the future of the country would be impossible without Kurdish participation.

In response to questions from the German representatives, the PDKI representative noted that, in the absence of an alternative at a national level, the political and intellectual leadership of Iran has effectively fallen to the Kurds.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to continue these diplomatic engagements.

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