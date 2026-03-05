Regime Attacks Will Not Weaken Our Will or Struggle

The Alliance of Political Forces of Iranian Kurdistan has issued a formal statement condemning a series of missile and drone strikes carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the bases of Kurdistan’s political parties. The attacks, conducted over several days, resulted in the martyrdom of Jalal Rashidi, a Peshmerga fighter of the Kurdistan Freedom Party, and left multiple Peshmerga fighters of the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, the Kurdistan Freedom Party, and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan wounded. Several civilians were also reported killed or injured across a number of towns in Kurdistan.

In its statement, the Alliance extended its deepest condolences to the family of Jalal Rashidi and to the Kurdistan Freedom Party.

The Alliance characterised the strikes as a reflection of the Islamic Republic’s weakness and fear of the Kurdish rights movement in Iran, stating that the attacks have only strengthened their determination to fight for the downfall of the Islamic Republic and the liberation of Kurdistan.

The Alliance also urged all communities throughout Iranian Kurdistan to exercise immediate caution. With the regime repositioning its forces within mosques, schools, and administrative centres, civilians were strongly advised to avoid proximity to military bases, security installations, government administrative buildings, and any known gathering points of regime forces.

