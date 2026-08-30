Representative of Iranian Kurdistan and the PDKI Elected as Vice President of UNPO

On Saturday, 29 August 2026, the first day of the 21st General Assembly of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organization (UNPO) was held in The Hague, the Netherlands, with the participation of a delegation from the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI). The delegation included Sofia Amini, the PDKI and Iranian Kurdistan representative to UNPO, and Kani Jihangery, the party’s representative in France.

On Sunday morning, 30 August 2026, the UNPO General Assembly elected Sofia Amini, representative of Iranian Kurdistan and the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan, as Vice President of the organization.

The delegation representing Iranian Kurdistan and the PDKI at the General Assembly described Amini’s election as an important step toward strengthening Kurdish participation in international institutions and forums. The delegation further emphasized that her election represents a significant achievement for the Kurdish people as a whole, noting that the presence of a Kurd in a senior leadership position within UNPO could help amplify the voices and concerns of Kurds from all four parts of Kurdistan in international meetings and discussions.

Following her election, Sofia Amini stated that her appointment was the result of the participation, work, and efforts of the representation of Iranian Kurdistan within UNPO, as well as its continued efforts to bring the voice and demands of the Kurdish people and other oppressed peoples to the attention of the international community.