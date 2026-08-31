UNPO General Assembly Adopts Resolution on Iranian Kurdistan and Western Balochistan

On Sunday, 30 August 2026, on the second day of the General Assembly of the Unrepresented Nations and Peoples Organisation (UNPO), the Assembly adopted a resolution addressing the human rights situation in Iranian Kurdistan and West Balochistan, and the rights of the Kurdish and Baloch peoples.

The resolution was adopted following a draft submitted by the PDKI delegation and expresses the UNPO General Assembly’s support for the Kurds in Iranian Kurdistan, the Baloch in West Balochistan, and other non-Persian nations in Iran in their pursuit of self-determination, democracy, freedom, equality, human dignity, and the full realization of their national, cultural, civil, political, and human rights.

Resolution on Iranian Kurdistan and West Balochistan

The UNPO General Assembly,

Whereas the non-Persian nations of Iran, including Kurds, Baloch, Ahwazi Arabs, Azerbaijani Turks and Turkmen, continue to face systematic discrimination, repression and restrictions on their fundamental human, civil, political, cultural and national rights; Whereas during the nationwide protests of January 2026, at least 231 Kurdish citizens were killed, including 15 women and 20 children, while hundreds of others were injured, arrested or subjected to torture and other forms of ill-treatment; Whereas during the first half of 2026, 654 Kurdish citizens were detained, including 30 women and 40 children, with documented cases of torture, mistreatment, forced confessions, denial of access to independent legal representation, and prolonged incommunicado detention; Whereas the Iranian regime has intensified its use of executions and the death penalty against peaceful protesters, political prisoners, human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, and civil society activists, with at least 1,858 people executed in 2025, including 264 Kurds and 149 Baloch, representing the highest number of executions in 15 years; Whereas the continued militarization of Iranian Kurdistan has involved the establishment of checkpoints, the imposition of curfews, the deployment of armed forces, and the reported requisition, occupation, or military use of hospitals, schools, mosques, and other civilian facilities, thereby placing the civilian population at grave and unacceptable risk; Whereas Baloch people are frequently subjected to arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances allegedly carried out by state security and intelligence agencies, often without warrants, disclosure of their whereabouts, prompt judicial oversight, or access to legal representation; Whereas between 28 February and 1 August 2026, Iranian Kurdish opposition organizations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq reported 423 cross-border attacks carried out by the Iranian regime, involving the use of missiles, drones, and artillery, resulting in at least 20 deaths and more than 75 injuries, including attacks affecting residential camps that are registered with and protected by UNHCR; Whereas these repressive policies constitute serious violations of fundamental human rights and undermine the principles of equality, human dignity, the rule of law, and the right of peoples to freely determine their political status and pursue their economic, social, and cultural development;

Therefore, we, the UNPO General Assembly:

Reaffirm our continued and unequivocal support for the Kurds in Iranian Kurdistan, the Baloch in West Balochistan, and other non-Persian nations in Iran in their pursuit of self-determination, democracy, freedom, equality, human dignity, and the full realization of their national, cultural, civil, political, and human rights. Strongly condemn the execution of peaceful protesters, political prisoners, human rights defenders, journalists, lawyers, and civil society activists following proceedings that fail to meet internationally recognized standards of due process and fair trial. We demand an immediate halt to executions and call for the commutation of all death sentences imposed in connection with political activity, peaceful protest, or the legitimate exercise of fundamental rights and freedoms. Demand an immediate end to the militarization of civilian areas in Iranian Kurdistan and to the requisition, occupation, or military use of hospitals, schools, mosques, and other civilian facilities. Call upon the international community, the United Nations, relevant human rights mechanisms, and international and regional human rights organizations to urgently investigate reported violations, ensure accountability for those responsible, and establish effective mechanisms for the monitoring and documentation of human rights violations in Iranian Kurdistan, Balochistan, and other non-Persian regions of Iran. Strongly condemn the reported cross-border attacks and call for their immediate cessation, respect for Iraq’s territorial sovereignty, and the protection of civilians, refugees, and other individuals under international protection.

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