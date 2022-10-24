Statement by Cooperation Center Iranian Kurdistan´s Political Parties

People of Kurdistan and Iran!

Tireless youths, girls and boys!

Soon it will be forty days since the murder of Jina. Her cruel death led to a great movement, which has crossed the borders of Kurdistan and reached all of Iran. This movement has also shown the legitimacy and justice of the Kurdish movement to everyone.

During this period, the authorities of the regime have suppressed the protesting people in the most brutal way. The regime does not hesitate to kill civilians. This regime is rightly called the child-killing regime.

Therefore, on Wednesday, October 26, people in all cities and towns should, dressed in Kurdish clothes, gather at the graves of the martyrs and pay tribute to their sacrifices. Later in the afternoon of the same day, we will, with our presence in the squares and streets of the city and with anti-regime slogans, demand the immediate release of all arrested protestors and political prisoners.

We will make the 40th day of the death of Jina and the other Jinas a symbol of unity, a day for keeping the memory of the martyrs alive and for supporting the freedom of political prisoners.

Cooperation Center Iranian Kurdistan´s Political Parties

October 24, 2022

