Urgent Statement by Foreign Relations Office of PDKI

To the international community!

On the 40th day of the mourning of the murder of Jina (Mahsa) Amini, people took to the streets in her birthplace Saqez and in other cities across Kurdistan and Iran.

Unfortunately, the Iranian regime’s repressive forces did not hesitate to kill peaceful demonstrators. Two citizens by the names of Mohammad Shariati and Ismail Mawludi were killed by the regime’s forces in cities of Sine and Mahabad, and at least 20 people were injured. In addition, the regime arrested hundreds of demonstrators. Their lives are in danger.

Today, Thursday, October 27, during the funeral of Ismail Mawludi in the Kurdish city of Mahabad, the regime forces once again attacked the people and according to preliminary reports, this attack resulted in several deaths and injuries.

We call on all democratic countries and human rights organizations not to remain silent against the massacre of the Kurdish and Iranian people. The silence of international community will further encourage the regime to target innocent people and demonstrators and crack down on them much more severely than it does now.

Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan

Foreign Relations Office

October 27, 2022

